Activist Narek Malyan detained on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Police have confirmed that activist Narek Malyan has been detained.

“Information on police officers detaining Narek Malyan was circulated online. We confirm this information. Officers of the General Department of Criminal Police have detained Narek Malyan on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition” police said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




