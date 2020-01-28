Activist Narek Malyan detained on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons
14:56, 28 January, 2020
YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Police have confirmed that activist Narek Malyan has been detained.
“Information on police officers detaining Narek Malyan was circulated online. We confirm this information. Officers of the General Department of Criminal Police have detained Narek Malyan on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition” police said in a statement.

