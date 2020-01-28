China says death toll from coronavirus rises to 106

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. China said on Tuesday that 106 people had died from a new coronavirus that is spreading across the country, up from the previous toll of 81. All fatalities are in China.

The number of total confirmed cases in China rose to 4,515 as of Jan. 27, the National Health Commission said in a statement, up from 2,835 reported a day earlier.

The novel coronavirus, which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, has now spread to at least 13 countries.