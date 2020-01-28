President of Artsakh visits Stepanakert Memorial Complex

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on January 28 visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex on the occasion of the Army Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Artsakh President was accompanied by primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan and high-ranking state officials.

The President laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of World War II, the tombs of the Artsakh Liberation War martyrs and the monument to the missing freedom fighters.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan