Changes expected in Police of Armenia, says Acting Police Chief

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Changes are expected in the Police of Armenia, Acting Police Chief Arman Sargsyan told reporters at a briefing.

“We are going to have a new-quality police. On the sidelines of the judicial reforms the issue of making changes in the Police is also being discussed. The concept already exists, and I think that the changes will be visible”, he said.

The Acting Police Chief said these changes firstly relate to the formation of a new image of a police officer. The police officer should be more educated and be well aware of his duties and rights.

“Police is a living organism and is changing which is positive. I assure you that the work done with the citizen is going to be of new quality”, he said.

