Yerevan City Council member from My Step bloc steps down

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Yerevan City Council from the My Step faction Henrik Hartenyan has stepped down.

“Dear compatriots, given the current situation, I apologize and consider my work in the Yerevan City Council incompatible, therefore, I step down”, he said on Facebook.

On January 26 My Step faction member of the Yerevan City Council Henrik Hartenyan posted the photo of Sara Tovmasyan user on his Facebook story and wrote that this page belongs to the daughter of CC President Hrayr Tovmasyan.

Following this the My Step faction of the City Council issued a statement strongly condemning any manifestation of hate speech and apologizing for the incident.

On January 27 after holding an urgent session the My Step faction of the City Council announced that the faction members urged Hartenyan to step down, and he agreed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan