Catholicos of All Armenians receives President of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received today President of the Supreme Judicial Council Ruben Vardazaryan at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the SJC told Armenpress.

His Holiness Garegin II wished that God supports the SJC President and Council members in fulfilling the key mission to establish justice. The Supreme Patriarch said at all times the humanity has strived for fair and true justice, and in this context the Supreme Judicial Council has a key role to play.

In his turn Ruben Vardazaryan thanked for the reception and introduced His Holiness Garegin II on the ongoing actions and the goals set by the Council.

