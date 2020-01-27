Hendrik Daems elected new PACE President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Hendrik Daems, a Belgian Senator, has been elected as the new President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for a one-year term, PACE said on Twitter.

He was the only candidate running for the position.

“I want to sincerely thank you for your trust”, he said at the PACE session, expressing hope that during his tenure he will manage to visit all member states of PACE.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan