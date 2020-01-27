President Sarkissian bestows Major-General, Lieutenant-General military titles to 5 servicemen

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed decrees on bestowing military titles of Major-General and Lieutenant-General to five servicemen on the occasion of the Army Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decrees based on the prime minister’s proposal.

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world will celebrate the 28th anniversary of the Armenian Armed Forces’ establishment on January 28.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan