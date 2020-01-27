Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Afghan Airlines passenger plane crashed in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, reports TASS.

The province governor spokesman disclosed that the plane crashed in Deh Yak district, the report says.

According to latest reports, 110 people were onboard. The plane reportedly headed from Herat to Kabul. Other reports suggest the plane was headed from Herat to India’s New Delhi.

Afghan Airlines spokesman denied reports about a plane crash in Ghazni province.

The alleged plane crash site is under Taliban movement control.