4.1 magnitude earthquake registered in Georgia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was registered in Georgia, 36 kilometers away from Stepantsminda, the National Seismic Monitoring Center said, reports Sputnik News.

The quake was reported at 01:00 Georgia time.

The epicenter of the quake was near North Ossetia.

There are no reports on the victims and demolition.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan