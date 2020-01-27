4.1 magnitude earthquake registered in Georgia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was registered in Georgia, 36 kilometers away from Stepantsminda, the National Seismic Monitoring Center said, reports Sputnik News.
The quake was reported at 01:00 Georgia time.
The epicenter of the quake was near North Ossetia.
There are no reports on the victims and demolition.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
