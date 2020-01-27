Top figures of Armenian sport offer condolences over Kobe Bryant’s death

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Top figures of the Armenian sport offered condolences over the death of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Captain of the Armenian national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan wrote on Facebook: “Saddening moment for the world of sports. An inspiration, an icon, an everlasting winner you have been for so many athletes. We will miss you Kobe”.

Greco-Roman wrestler, world and Europe champion Arsen Julfalakyan said he once saw Kobe Bryant in a cafeteria and thought how many people would like to be like him. “An athlete who has created a history of sports, was sitting calmly like the remaining athletes. This is very exemplary for the youth”, he said.

“Rest in Peace”, Olympic Games, world and Europe champion Artur Alexanyan said on Instagram posting Bryant’s photo.

US basketball legend, five-time MBA champion Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California, reports BBC.

Bryant, 41, was travelling in a private helicopter when it came down and burst into flames.

The LA county sheriff said there were no survivors.

Bryant played for the LA Lakers throughout his career and is considered one of the greatest players in the game's history.

Moments of silence have been observed at basketball games across the US.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan