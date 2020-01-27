Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Geneva

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov will hold a meeting in Geneva, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

“On January 29 and 30 in Geneva, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will hold a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, with mediation and participation of the Co-Chairs. A wide range of issues related to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be touched upon”, the MFA spokeswoman said.

The last meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs was held on December 4, 2019, in Bratislava, on the sidelines of the 26th OSCE ministerial conference, under the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan