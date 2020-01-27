Road condition

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 27 as of 08:30 some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is closed for trucks, but is difficult to pass for the passenger vehicles.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for all types of cars.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan