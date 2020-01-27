US basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. US basketball legend, five-time MBA champion Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California, reports BBC.

Bryant, 41, was travelling in a private helicopter when it came down and burst into flames.

The LA county sheriff said there were no survivors.

Bryant played for the LA Lakers throughout his career and is considered one of the greatest players in the game's history.

Moments of silence have been observed at basketball games across the US.