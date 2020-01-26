The Week In Headlines
YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week.
Gunman opens erratic fire in downtown Yerevan business center, suspect at-large
Erebuni Plaza shooter surrenders to police
Erebuni Plaza gunman’s identity revealed – allegedly Kocharyan’s supporter
Death toll in China’s new coronavirus outbreak reaches 26
10 Chinese cities on lockdown as coronavirus spreads
Armenia monitors passengers at all borders amid coronavirus outbreak in China
Armenian soprano expects apologies from opera organizers for being discriminated on ethnicity basis
Soprano Ruzan Mantashyan accepts offer to perform at SemperOpernball as Eyvazov’s sabotage fails
Pashinyan doesn’t rule out possibility of meeting Aliyev at Munich Security Conference
Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in near future
President Sarkissian raises issue of Armenian Genocide recognition by Knesset in Israel
Armenia is leading country with growth pace in Europe, Pashinyan presents IMF assessment
Armenia is the most democratic country of the region according to international indices
Armenia recorded highest progress within CIS states in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019
Netherlands officially applies to Armenia for opening embassy in Yerevan
Armenian President attends opening of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
President Sarkissian meets with CEO of Apple Tim Cook in Davos
President Sarkissian, PM Gakharia exchange views on Armenian-Georgian relations
Deepening of political relations with China is necessity – Armenian political scientist
CBA keeps refinancing rate unchanged
Parliament adopts package of bills relating to 2nd stage of public administration reforms
Parliament gives police authority to conduct phone tapping surveillance
Parliament unanimously passes bill on tackling bullying-related suicides in military
Armenia outlaws “thieves-in-law” by passing new anti-mafia bill
“We have crushed the backbone of the coup d’état” – PM Nikol Pashinyan says
Government will use all its levers to expose circumstances of Kutoyan’s death – Pashinyan
Armenian Diocese of Baltic states established by Patriarchal Epistle
Vartine Ohanian becomes first Armenian woman serving as Cabinet member in Lebanese history
Trailer of Kim Kardashian West’s “The Justice Project” released, to debut in April
The Gimmicks: An Armenian pro wrestler, unacknowledged pain and the line between genuine and act
Turkey earthquake death toll reaches 21
Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan nommed for IWF Lifter of the Year 2019 award
Develop tourism via sport and vice versa: Armenia’s Ashotsk a new center for winter tourism