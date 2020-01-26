The Week In Headlines

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week.

Gunman opens erratic fire in downtown Yerevan business center, suspect at-large

Erebuni Plaza shooter surrenders to police

Erebuni Plaza gunman’s identity revealed – allegedly Kocharyan’s supporter

Death toll in China’s new coronavirus outbreak reaches 26

10 Chinese cities on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

Armenia monitors passengers at all borders amid coronavirus outbreak in China

Armenian soprano expects apologies from opera organizers for being discriminated on ethnicity basis

Soprano Ruzan Mantashyan accepts offer to perform at SemperOpernball as Eyvazov’s sabotage fails





Pashinyan doesn’t rule out possibility of meeting Aliyev at Munich Security Conference

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in near future

President Sarkissian raises issue of Armenian Genocide recognition by Knesset in Israel





Armenia is leading country with growth pace in Europe, Pashinyan presents IMF assessment

Armenia is the most democratic country of the region according to international indices

Armenia recorded highest progress within CIS states in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019

Netherlands officially applies to Armenia for opening embassy in Yerevan

Armenian President attends opening of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

President Sarkissian meets with CEO of Apple Tim Cook in Davos

President Sarkissian, PM Gakharia exchange views on Armenian-Georgian relations

Deepening of political relations with China is necessity – Armenian political scientist

CBA keeps refinancing rate unchanged

Parliament adopts package of bills relating to 2nd stage of public administration reforms

Parliament gives police authority to conduct phone tapping surveillance

Parliament unanimously passes bill on tackling bullying-related suicides in military

Armenia outlaws “thieves-in-law” by passing new anti-mafia bill

“We have crushed the backbone of the coup d’état” – PM Nikol Pashinyan says

Government will use all its levers to expose circumstances of Kutoyan’s death – Pashinyan

Armenian Diocese of Baltic states established by Patriarchal Epistle

Vartine Ohanian becomes first Armenian woman serving as Cabinet member in Lebanese history

Trailer of Kim Kardashian West’s “The Justice Project” released, to debut in April

The Gimmicks: An Armenian pro wrestler, unacknowledged pain and the line between genuine and act

Turkey earthquake death toll reaches 21

Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan nommed for IWF Lifter of the Year 2019 award

Develop tourism via sport and vice versa: Armenia’s Ashotsk a new center for winter tourism