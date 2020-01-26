Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

The Week In Headlines

The Week In Headlines

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week.

 

 

Gunman opens erratic fire in downtown Yerevan business center, suspect at-large

Erebuni Plaza shooter surrenders to police

Erebuni Plaza gunman’s identity revealed – allegedly Kocharyan’s supporter

 

 

Death toll in China’s new coronavirus outbreak reaches 26

10 Chinese cities on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

Armenia monitors passengers at all borders amid coronavirus outbreak in China

 

 

Armenian soprano expects apologies from opera organizers for being discriminated on ethnicity basis

Soprano Ruzan Mantashyan accepts offer to perform at SemperOpernball as Eyvazov’s sabotage fails


Pashinyan doesn’t rule out possibility of meeting Aliyev at Munich Security Conference

 

 

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in near future

 

 

President Sarkissian raises issue of Armenian Genocide recognition by Knesset in Israel


Armenia is leading country with growth pace in Europe, Pashinyan presents IMF assessment

 

 

Armenia is the most democratic country of the region according to international indices

 

 

Armenia recorded highest progress within CIS states in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019

 

 

Netherlands officially applies to Armenia for opening embassy in Yerevan

 

 

Armenian President attends opening of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

President Sarkissian meets with CEO of Apple Tim Cook in Davos

President Sarkissian, PM Gakharia exchange views on Armenian-Georgian relations

 

 

Deepening of political relations with China is necessity – Armenian political scientist

 

 

CBA keeps refinancing rate unchanged

 

 

Parliament adopts package of bills relating to 2nd stage of public administration reforms

Parliament gives police authority to conduct phone tapping surveillance

Parliament unanimously passes bill on tackling bullying-related suicides in military

Armenia outlaws “thieves-in-law” by passing new anti-mafia bill

 

 

“We have crushed the backbone of the coup d’état” – PM Nikol Pashinyan says

Government will use all its levers to expose circumstances of Kutoyan’s death – Pashinyan

 

 

Armenian Diocese of Baltic states established by Patriarchal Epistle

 

 

Vartine Ohanian becomes first Armenian woman serving as Cabinet member in Lebanese history

 

 

Trailer of Kim Kardashian West’s “The Justice Project” released, to debut in April

 

 

The Gimmicks: An Armenian pro wrestler, unacknowledged pain and the line between genuine and act

 

 

Turkey earthquake death toll reaches 21

 

 

Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan nommed for IWF Lifter of the Year 2019 award

 

 

Develop tourism via sport and vice versa: Armenia’s Ashotsk a new center for winter tourism




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration