PM still vague on new spokesperson

KAPAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hasn’t yet decided who his new spokesperson will be.

On January 9 the PM sacked Vladimir Karapetyan from the position.

“I haven’t decided. If I had, [the new spokesperson] would be here now,” Pashinyan told ARMENPRESS at the January 25 news conference in Kapan.

