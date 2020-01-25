Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 January

PM still vague on new spokesperson

PM still vague on new spokesperson

KAPAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hasn’t yet decided who his new spokesperson will be.

On January 9 the PM sacked Vladimir Karapetyan from the position.

“I haven’t decided. If I had, [the new spokesperson] would be here now,” Pashinyan told ARMENPRESS at the January 25 news conference in Kapan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




