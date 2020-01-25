PM still vague on new spokesperson
KAPAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hasn’t yet decided who his new spokesperson will be.
On January 9 the PM sacked Vladimir Karapetyan from the position.
“I haven’t decided. If I had, [the new spokesperson] would be here now,” Pashinyan told ARMENPRESS at the January 25 news conference in Kapan.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:54 Armenian PM plans official visit to Russia in first half of 2020
- 17:03 Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh are responsible for regional stability and peace - PM
- 16:29 PM still vague on new spokesperson
- 16:28 PM unhappy with “volumes and quality” of anti-corruption fight
- 16:26 Pashinyan doesn’t rule out possibility of meeting Aliyev at Munich Security Conference
- 15:37 Pashinyan reveals top judge Hrayr Tovmasyan offered to collude
- 15:10 Armenia commences massive reforms in National Security Service and Police
- 14:54 Constitutional Court is “occupied” as result of fraud, says PM
- 14:42 Pashinyan discussed with Russia issues concerning 2016 April War
- 14:37 Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire with 700 shots fired in one week
- 13:47 China confirms 1330 cases of new coronavirus – report
- 13:32 “We have crushed the backbone of the coup d’état” – PM Nikol Pashinyan says
- 13:18 Yerevan’s 2020 projected revenues hit all-time high
- 13:11 Oligarchy doesn’t exist in Armenia, never will – says PM
- 13:01 Special Investigations Service recovered 4,3 billion drams in 2019 criminal proceedings
- 12:26 Sarkissian congratulates Xi Jinping on Chinese New Year
- 12:22 Turkey earthquake death toll reaches 21
- 12:11 Armenian President meets Mahmoud Abbas
- 12:02 Armenia foreign investments inflow grows 27,6% in one year
- 11:42 Armenia has secured reliability and stability of financial system, says Pashinyan
- 11:34 Tax revenues grow 505.4 billion drams in two years, says PM
- 11:26 “Shameful chapter of 80’s weapons” is over, Pashinyan lauds Armenia’s modern military arsenal
- 11:19 Government to give final solution to Spitak earthquake-related housing problem in 2020
- 11:13 Armenia is leading country with growth pace in Europe, Pashinyan presents IMF assessment
- 10:59 LIVE: PM holds news conference
17:15, 01.23.2020
Viewed 5114 times Soprano Ruzan Mantashyan accepts offer to perform at SemperOpernball as Eyvazov’s sabotage fails
10:41, 01.22.2020
Viewed 3099 times Vartine Ohanian becomes first Armenian woman serving as Cabinet member in Lebanese history
17:14, 01.20.2020
Viewed 1956 times Armenian soprano expects apologies from opera organizers for being discriminated on ethnicity basis
12:07, 01.18.2020
Viewed 1853 times Armenia’s top lawmaker thanks Azerbaijanis who helped Armenians avoid death during 1990 massacres
11:41, 01.23.2020
Viewed 1764 times President Sarkissian raises issue of Armenian Genocide recognition by Knesset in Israel