PM unhappy with “volumes and quality” of anti-corruption fight
KAPAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed dissatisfaction over the volumes and quality of the fight against corruption.
“I have regular conversations with our law enforcement representatives, telling them that I am not satisfied with the volumes and quality of the anti-corruption fight,” Pashinyan said at a news conference.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
