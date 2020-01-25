Constitutional Court is “occupied” as result of fraud, says PM

KAPAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has commented on the situation around the Constitutional Court of Armenia, noting that “the Constitutional Court has been occupied by one person and a group as a result of official fraud”.

He said that today a Constitutional Court envisaged by the Constitution doesn’t exist in Armenia.

“Today we don’t have a Constitutional Court envisaged by the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia. The Constitution envisages that the Constitutional Court Chairman must be elected by the Constitutional Court from within its composition, but today we have a Constitutional Court elected by the National Assembly, and now it turns out that the National Assembly had elected the Constitutional Court Chairman, according to the official indictment, as a result of official fraud. As a result of official fraud the Constitutional Court has been occupied by a person and a group,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said the government will make all necessary steps to resolve the situation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan