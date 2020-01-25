Pashinyan discussed with Russia issues concerning 2016 April War

KAPAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has revealed he has discussed with Russian colleagues issues concerning the 2016 April War, the Azerbaijani military offensive launched against Artsakh.

Pashinyan told a news conference that he has discussed several concerns existing within the public about the war, as well as his own statement about the issue that he had made as a lawmaker back in 2016.

“I am very happy that we discussed these issues in very friendly, brotherly strategic-allied atmosphere, we spoke in detail, we analyzed the situation in detail, and we mutually received the answers to our required questions,” Pashinyan said.

In the 2016 statement, in particular, opposition Member of Parliament Pashinyan had argued that “Azerbaijan couldn’t have committed such an act without agreeing it with Russia”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan