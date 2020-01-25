China confirms 1330 cases of new coronavirus – report
YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in China has reached 1330, TASS reports.
36 people have been confirmed to have the virus in Beijing, while 729 are infected in Hubei, the province where the disease originated.
41 people have died from the disease.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
