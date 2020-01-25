Yerevan’s 2020 projected revenues hit all-time high

KAPAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. For the first time in Yerevan’s history, the city’s projected revenues exceed the 100 billion threshold and total more than 107 billion drams, PM Nikol Pashinyan said during his January 25 news conference – 100 Facts About New Armenia, Part III.

“The Yerevan city’s 2020 budget revenue part will be 48% more compared to 2017’s budget’s factual indicator, and 56% more compared to 2018, and 30% more compared to 2019’s programmed one. Moreover, for the first time the city’s expected revenues surpass the 100 billion threshold – totaling more than 107 billion drams, while the own revenues of the city are increasing by 3 billion,” Pashinyan said.

