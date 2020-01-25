Armenian President meets Mahmoud Abbas

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has met with Palestine National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Sarkissian’s Office said in a news release.

During the meeting Sarkissian thanked Abbas and the Palestine National Authority government for “everything they are doing for the Armenian church”, according to the news release.

Sarkissian said that the Armenian church of the Church of the Nativity is not only a part of history and Christianity, but also a part of Armenia, the Armenian culture and heritage, and most importantly the Armenian Church.

“We are grateful for your support for the preservation of the Armenian spiritual-historic legacy and Christian values,” Sarkissian said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan