Armenia foreign investments inflow grows 27,6% in one year

KAPAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The inflow of foreign investments in 2019 January-September totaled 2 billion 174 million dollars, which is 27,6% or 456 million dollar more than in 2018, PM Nikol Pashinyan said during his 100 Facts About New Armenia, Part III news conference.

Compared against 2017, the indicator is 41% more.

“In terms of foreign direct investments the receipts in the abovementioned period totaled 453,8 million dollars, which is 17,8% or 68,7 million dollar more than in 2018”, he said.

Speaking about governmental privileges for priority sector investments, he said that in 2019 they approved 57 investments programs worth 212 billion drams. The projects will open 3320 workplaces, he said.

