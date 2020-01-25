Tax revenues grow 505.4 billion drams in two years, says PM

KAPAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government has succeeded during two years to increase tax revenues by 505,4 billion drams, a part of which was used to repay the VAT debts for taxpayers and the other part was directed to increase the government budget’s revenue, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the 100 Facts About New Armenia, Part III news conference in Kapan.

The debts are overpayments of taxes which the government returns to taxpayers.

The PM said that during one and a half year the government has returned nearly 200 billion drams to businesses.

“With results of 2018-2019 the percentage growth of the state revenue growth totals 43,6% against 2017”, he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan