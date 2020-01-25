Government to give final solution to Spitak earthquake-related housing problem in 2020
KAPAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The housing problem of 453 families who had become homeless after the 1988 earthquake will be solved in 2020, PM Nikol Pashinyan said during a press conference titled “100 Facts About new Armenia: Part III”.
He said the funds allocated for solving the protracted issue have been increased more than 6 times in the 2020 budget, and an additional 3 billion drams will be allocated for a final solution of the problem.
“As a result, the housing problem of 453 families will be solved in 2020,” he said, noting that previously only 40-45 families who were victims of the disaster were receiving apartments per year.
