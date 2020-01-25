Armenian PM Pashinyan congratulates Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang on Chinese New Year

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has felicitated China’s President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang on the Chinese New Year.

“I am conveying warm congratulations and good wishes to you and the friendly people of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, the Spring Festival,” Pashinyan said in a letter addressed to Xi Jinping.

“The Spring Festival stems from the depths of history, at the same time it is the modern, most favorite family holiday in China. Let it bring health, new achievements and happiness to all families. Armenia attaches great importance to the continuous deepening and enhancing of the traditionally friendly relations with China for the benefit of our peoples. Please accept, Your Excellency, my best wishes of robust health and good luck”.

The Armenian PM congratulated Chinese premier Li Keqiang in a separate letter. “I cordially congratulate and convey warm wishes to you and the friendly people of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, the Spring Festival. The Spring Festival traditionally symbolizes the beginning of spring and the nature’s awakening. Let it bring further development, welfare and happiness to the friendly people of China”. Pashinyan noted that Armenia highly values the expansion of cooperation in numerous sectors with China.

“I wish you robust health and success, and the friendly China peace and new achievements”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan