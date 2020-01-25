LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.45% to $1786.00, copper price down by 1.41% to $5996.00, lead price down by 2.11% to $1946.00, nickel price down by 2.36% to $13060.00, tin price down by 1.60% to $16925.00, zinc price down by 1.43% to $2339.00, molybdenum price up by 2.77% to $22884.00, cobalt price up by 0.77% to $32750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.