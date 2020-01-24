Armenian Diocese of Baltic states established by Patriarchal Epistle

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Diocese of Baltic States was established by the Patriarchal Epistle of the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II. The Diocese of the Armenian religious communities of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia was established by their separation from the Armenian Diocese of Russia and New Nakhichevan.

His Holiness Bishop Vardan Navasardyan has been appointed the Primate of the newly established Diocese.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan