President Sarkissian delivers lecture at Israel’s Holon Institute of Technology

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Israel on a working visit, visited on January 24 one of the leading educational institutions of that country, the Holon Institute of Technology.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian met with the leadership of the Institute, after which delivered a lecture on the topic “Geopolitical realities in the era of artificial intelligence”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan