Armenian Deputy PM, Russian Ambassador exchange views on bilateral agenda

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received on January 24 the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Mher Grigoryan, greeting the guest, the Deputy PM of Armenia highly assessed the strategic relations between the two countries. Mher Grigoryan and Sergey Kopyrkin highlighted that the cooperation between the two countries in different spheres dynamically develops.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian bilateral relations.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan