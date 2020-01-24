Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Erebuni Plaza gunman refuses to give testimony

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The gunman who opened fire at Erebuni Plaza business center on January 23 denies giving testimony, ARMENPRESS reports head of the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Zohrabyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Yesterday he denied giving testimony and requested a lawyer. He said he will talk only in the presence of the lawyer. There are no more details so far”, Harutyunyan said.

At 14:45, January 23, Yerevan police received a shots fired call in the Erebuni Plaza Business Center. No one has been injured. The gunman surrendered to the Police after talks with the acting Police Chief of Armenia Arman Sargsyan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




