Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-01-20

YEREVAN, 24 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 January, USD exchange rate is up by 0.14 drams to 478.87 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 2.19 drams to 528.43 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.02 drams to 7.75 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.64 drams to 626.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 99.38 drams to 24062.45 drams. Silver price is down by 2.54 drams to 270.97 drams. Platinum price is down by 26.28 drams to 15411.42 drams.