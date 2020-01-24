Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Asian Stocks - 24-01-20

TOKYO, 24 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 24 January:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.13% to 23827.18 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.00% to 1730.44 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 2976.53 points, and HANG SENG up by 0.15% to 27949.64 points.




