Asian Stocks - 24-01-20

TOKYO, 24 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 24 January:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.13% to 23827.18 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.00% to 1730.44 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 2976.53 points, and HANG SENG up by 0.15% to 27949.64 points.