Inecobank launches financial leasing service

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Inecobank is pleased to announce the launch of its leasing service. The Bank will provide leasing services to resident legal entities, sole proprietors and individuals engaged in agricultural activities to acquire real estate and movable property.

“The mission of Inecobank is to create opportunities for individual and business customers to realize their goals by providing financial services in line with their needs,” says Artyom Chichyan, Corporate Business Director of Inecobank. “Staying true to our mission, today we offer our customers a new business financing opportunity - financial leasing. As part of the lease, the Bank will act as an intermediary between buyers and suppliers, thus enabling its customers to replenish fixed assets with up-to-date equipment or vehicles from both local and foreign markets. I want to emphasize that Inecobank always stands by its customers and is ready to support the realization of their ideas. I am positive that the introduction of leasing service will, in its turn, support the strategy adopted by the Bank.”

Over the past few years, Inecobank has been one of the fastest-growing banks in the corporate business market in Armenia, already serving more than 16,000 legal entities. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of services to meet the growing needs of customers in a variety of areas. To get acquainted with the terms and conditions of the leasing service, please visit the official webpage of Inecobank.

ABOUT INECOBANK CJSC

Inecobank CJSC is one of the leading banks in the South Caucasus region, focused on individual customers, small and middle market businesses and large corporations offering a full range of banking services including break through and innovative digital banking solutions. For over 24 years the bank has been providing unmatched convenience in Armenia serving more than 500 000 customers and over 200 000 online users. Inecobank developed and delivered industry-leading digital banking solutions with the purpose of introducing an entirely new culture of banking services.