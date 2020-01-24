Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

CBA keeps refinancing rate unchanged

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. During today’s session the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) made a decision to keep the refinancing rate unchanged, 5.5%, the CBA told Armenpress.

The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 7.0%. The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 4.0%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




