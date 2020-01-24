Armenian convict paroled after serving 24 years of life sentence

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Convicted murderer Ashot Manukyan has been paroled after serving 24 years from his life sentence.

He was released from prison on January 24, his lawyer Narek Aloyan told ARMENPRESS.

He had been found guilty of murdering three servicemen and was sentenced to death penalty when capital punishment was still used in Armenia. Then, when it was abolished, his sentence was changed to life imprisonment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan