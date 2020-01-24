Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Russian hikers make mayday call from Gegharkunik province requesting search and rescue team

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian emergency services have dispatched a search and rescue team after a hiking group made a 911 distress call 13km east from the village of Nshkhark in the Gegharkunik Province.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the group of hikers in distress are six Russian nationals. One of them has fallen ill.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




