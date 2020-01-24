Beijing declares highest public health emergency level regarding coronavirus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Beijing healthcare officials have declared the highest level of public health alert at 14:00 local time amid the coronovirus outbreak in China.

The Beijing Healthcare Committee said emergency countermeasures will be taken to tackle the outbreak.

29 confirmed cases are reported in the Chinese capital.

Numerous cultural venues have been shut down as a precaution. The Forbidden City is also closed for visitors.

Earlier China widened a lockdown in Hubei province - the centre of the coronavirus outbreak - as the death toll climbed to 26.

Ten cities are now put on lockdown in Hubei.

The virus has spread across China and to countries as far as Japan, Thailand and the US.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan