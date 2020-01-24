Deputy Minister Arevik Anapiosyan’s Yerevan apartment burglarized

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arevik Anapiosyan’s Yerevan apartment has been burglarized.

Anapiosyan herself confirmed to ARMENPRESS that the incident has taken place. She refused to give further details.

Yerevan police, in turn, said the burglary took place sometime between January 19 – 23. The perpetrator or perpetrators broke into the apartment through the balcony and stole gold jewelry, gold watches and cash, police said.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan