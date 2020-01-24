Yerevan has new police chief

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Police Chief of Armenia Arman Sargsyan has sacked Yerevan’s police chief Colonel Garik Ghukasyan, the law enforcement agency told ARMENPRESS.

Sargsyan has appointed Colonel Armen Gasparyan to serve as the new head of Yerevan police.

Gasparyan was serving as Police Chief of Tavush Province before the appointment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan