FC Astana sign Armenia’s Tigran Barseghyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. FC Astana of Kazakhstan have signed midfielder Tigran Barseghyan of the Armenian National Football Team.

The Kazakh club said they signed a two-year contract with the Armenian footballer.

