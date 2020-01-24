FC Astana sign Armenia’s Tigran Barseghyan
YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. FC Astana of Kazakhstan have signed midfielder Tigran Barseghyan of the Armenian National Football Team.
The Kazakh club said they signed a two-year contract with the Armenian footballer.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
