‘Knowledge is the best investment’: Today is the International Day of Education

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations General Assembly has proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

On the occasion of this day Armenia’s minister of education, science, culture and sport Arayik Harutyunyan said on Facebook that “education is the best investment we can have for our success”.

“We will do everything for Armenia’s education system to be able to ensure the best future of the talented individuals of our country years later. We have launched systematic reforms at various levels – preschool education, general education and higher education”, the minister said, adding that now it is necessary to use the existing opportunities to learn something new every day.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan