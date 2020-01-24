10 Chinese cities on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. China has widened a lockdown in Hubei province - the centre of the coronavirus outbreak - as the death toll climbed to 26.

Ten cities are now put on lockdown in Hubei.

Restrictions vary from city to city - though many cities have suspended transport services, according to the BBC.

But the impact of the coronavirus is not limited to Hubei province. Authorities have also cancelled major public events in other parts of the country.

The virus has spread across China and to countries as far as Japan, Thailand and the US.