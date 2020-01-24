Armenian President participates in 5th World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Forum, which is titled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism”, was held in Yad Vashem, the memorial dedicated to the victims of the Holocaust. Leaders from over 40 countries, including Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Slovakia, Iceland gathered at Yad Vashem, as well high-ranking officials from other countries.

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin opened the Forum and thanked the participating countries for the solidarity, calling on them to remember and never forget.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice-President Mike Pence and many others delivered remarks at the Forum.

On the sidelines of the Forum the Armenian President had brief meetings with US Vice-President Mike Pence, Prince Charles of UK, French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as the Presidents of Germany, Italy, Portugal, etc.

The Heads of state laid wreaths at the memorial dedicated to the Warsaw ghetto uprising which is authored by the world-famous Jewish sculptor and artist Nathan Rapoport, as well as paid tribute to the memory of the Holocaust victims.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan