Two servicemen wounded in Artsakh military base incident

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Two servicemen of the Artsakh military have been wounded in an incident at their military base, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a statement.

One of the soldiers – 19 year old Henry-Hayk Zakaryan, is in serious condition, he said.

Hovhannisyan said he can’t give further details for now.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh in turn released a statement on the incident, noting that the two servicemen were wounded early morning Friday in circumstances that are yet to be revealed. An investigation has been launched.

