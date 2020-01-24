LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.37% to $1794.00, copper price down by 0.93% to $6082.00, lead price up by 1.07% to $1988.00, nickel price down by 2.73% to $13375.00, tin price down by 2.27% to $17200.00, zinc price down by 3.14% to $2373.00, molybdenum price stood at $22267.00, cobalt price stood at $32500.00.

