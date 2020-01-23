FMs of Armenia, Netherlands satisfied with level of dialogue

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met on January 23 with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Stef Blok, who is in Armenia on an official visit. At the beginning of the meeting Stef Blok delivered to Zohrab Mnatsakanyan the official request on opening the Embassy of the Netherlands in Yerevan. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan thanked the House of Representatives of the Netherlands for their decision to establish a representation in Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Greeting his counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakayan noted that noted that this is the 1st visit of the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands to Armenia. “We see positive dynamics in our bilateral relations. We have very good bilateral agenda that includes different spheres. We have recorded good results in trade and economy, political dialogue. This visit is aimed at activation of our dialogue and we expect continuation of high level visits”, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.

The Armenian FM emphasized that the Government is committed to continuing the reform process, noting that they receive also international assistance for that.

“Your visit takes place in a period when we witness interesting developments in the region and the world, which will be part of our today’s agenda. I warmly greet you and expect productive discussion”, FM Mnatsakanyan said.

Thanking for the warm reception, the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands said, “It’s a great honor for me and I am happy to be the 1st Foreign Minister of the Netherlands to visit Armenia. We are very interested in the developments taking place here and highlight the progress that we saw during these years”.

The two FMs expressed satisfaction over the high level political dialogue between Armenia and the Netherlands at different levels, emphasizing the importance of strengthening it further.

During the meeting the sides referred to international and regional issues. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented to Stef Blok the recent developments over Nagorno Karabakh issue and the position and approaches of the Armenian side for the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.

At the end of the meeting the foreign ministers gave a joint press conference.

