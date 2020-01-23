Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-01-20

YEREVAN, 23 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 478.73 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.62 drams to 530.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.73 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.84 drams to 628.43 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 77.72 drams to 23963.07 drams. Silver price down by 3.40 drams to 273.51 drams. Platinum price up by 133.09 drams to 15437.7 drams.