Russian PM awards EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan with Stolypin Medal 1st Class

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on awarding Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan with the Stolypin Medal 1st Class.

Tigran Sargsyan was awarded for his investment in the development and strengthening of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

