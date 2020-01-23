Erebuni Plaza shooter surrenders to police

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The gunman who opened fire inside the Erebuni Plaza Business Center in Yerevan has surrendered his firearm to authorities and is neutralized, police spokesperson Ashot Aharonyan said.

He did not specify what weapon the gunman used.

Police received a shots fired call at 14:40. An unidentified gunman opened fire inside the Erebuni Plaza Business Center.

Acting Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan personally conducted negotiations with the gunman.

No injuries are reported in the incident.

Aharonyan had earlier said that the gunman did not take anyone hostage.

